ESPN Star, Ex-Pelican, Calls Out Luka Doncic
After trading for superstar Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Lakers looked like a legitimate championship contender, but things have shifted recently. After LeBron James went down with a groin strain, the Lakers crumbled.
The Lakers are just 3-6 since James suffered his injury, and even 0-2 since he returned to action. In those nine games, the Lakers have the league's 23rd-ranked defensive rating and 20th offensive rating, struggling on both sides of the ball.
Since trading All-Defensive star Anthony Davis for offensive-minded superstar Doncic, many questioned how LA's defense would perform, and so far, the doubters are right.
ESPN analyst and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins called out Doncic for his defensive struggles.
"The defensive effort that Luka has been putting forth has to be called out," Perkins said. "He has to better defensively. He has to bring that energy like he does on the offensive side of things."
"He can not be a liability because teams are going to search him, especially when you look at the athleticism that they have around the league at the wing and guard position," Perkins continued. "The Lakers are not in a good spot right now, but they have time to pick it up."
Doncic is an all-time offensive talent, but when he cannot hold his own on the defensive side of the ball, opposing teams will take advantage of it. For the Lakers to be true title contenders, they need to be significantly better on that side of the ball.