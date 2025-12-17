New Dejounte Murray Trade Rumor Could Save the Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans hoped that the Dejounte Murray acquisition in 2024 would be the final pivotal piece of the puzzle. Pairing a two-way player like Murray with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum looked like a formidable roster to compete in the Western Conference. Unfortunately for New Orleans, the foursome never played a single minute together in the regular season after Murray fractured his hand in the season opener and then tore his Achilles in January.

New Orleans traded Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors before last season’s trade deadline and then dealt the veteran McCollum to Washington in order to acquire Jordan Poole this offseason. Reports indicate that Murray is eyeing a return next month, but the Pelicans must consider whether Murray is the right player for this roster moving forward. One Eastern Conference team is rumored to have had its sights set on the former All-Star guard.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on Tuesday that the Milwaukee Bucks had expressed some interest in Murray and Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins. Stein goes on to say that the Bucks' interest in Murray began during his days with the Hawks, but ultimately, the Pelicans acquired him after trading Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., and two first-round picks, including an unprotected 2025 selection from the Lakers. The emergence of rookie Jeremiah Fears could have New Orleans looking to move on from Murray after just one season.

Fears and fellow rookie teammate Derik Queen are clearly building blocks for the team’s future. Both are ranked in the top five of this year’s rookie rankings, showcasing impressive early returns on their draft positions. Fears is averaging 15.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists this season and has played in all 27 games this year. New Orleans wouldn’t want to risk stifling his growth by keeping Murray or even Jordan Poole in their long-term plans, so one of those players may be on the move.

There is also the financial piece to consider. Murray’s ball-dominant nature and the fact that his $30+ million cap hit this season, plus three more years on his extension, puts the Pelicans close to the luxury tax line—a penalty the organization has historically been unwilling to pay. New Orleans is committed to about $66 million next year between Poole and Murray, a duo that has not played a minute together yet.

Moving Murray could give the Pelicans some financial flexibility and much-needed assets. New Orleans does not own a second-round pick until 2030, and next year’s first-round pick is heading to the Hawks as part of the Derik Queen draft night acquisition.

It remains to be seen what compensation New Orleans could get for Murray coming off a major ACL injury. When healthy, the Seattle native was a dynamic two-way player who averaged a career-high in steals and blocks last season before his season-ending injury. The Pelicans could let him play out this season, hoping he could boost his trade value with a solid end-of-the-year run and then explore trade deals during the summer.

Read More About the New Orleans Pelicans: