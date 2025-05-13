ESPN Star Urges Jonathan Kuminga to Leave Steve Kerr, Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have lost three consecutive games to the Minnesota Timberwolves to fall behind 3-1 in their second-round playoff series. However, Jonathan Kuminga has done all he can to avoid any blame.
The 22-year-old forward has had a challenging few weeks, from logging DNP-Coach's Decisions to playing 30+ minutes in a playoff game, but he has strived to make a difference when given the opportunity.
In the last three games, Kuminga has averaged 23.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 59.5% from the field and 44.4% from three-point range.
Kuminga has taken his game to the next level in Steph Curry's absence over the last three games, and even though they have lost all three, the fourth-year forward is quickly reviving his career.
While Kuminga is playing great now, the young forward is entering restricted free agency this offseason, and nobody is sure whether or not the Warriors will try to bring him back. ESPN analyst and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins believes Kuminga should get as far away from Golden State as possible.
"I hope Kuminga get the hell away from Steve Kerr," Perkins posted on X. "He’s not the Coach for this young talented and Athletic young Star. He really need an opportunity to spread his wings. Kerr really had this man outta of the rotation."
Kuminga and the Warriors are in an interesting spot this offseason, but Perkins is not alone in this idea of him leaving Steve Kerr and Golden State. Many people would like to see what Kuminga can do in a new environment, especially after everything he has faced under Steve Kerr.