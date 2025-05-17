ESPN Star Wildly Calls Out Nikola Jokic Before Nuggets-Thunder Game 7
The Denver Nuggets picked up a huge win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday to force a Game 7. Three-time NBA MVP center Nikola Jokic is looking to bolster his resume by taking down the 68-win Thunder and top 2024-25 MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Jokic has dominated the Thunder, averaging 29.8 points, 14.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 3.0 stocks through the first six games, as he chases his second career NBA championship.
Jokic has already cemented himself as one of the greatest centers in NBA history and is a few good years away from becoming one of the top players to ever play the game. However, not everyone feels like he is at that level.
ESPN analyst and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins shared his wild take on Jokic, claiming that the three-time MVP would not have wanted to face off against him.
"Jokic wouldn't have wanted this smoke," Perkins said. "Kobe said I was the best post defender in the league. Kobe Bryant."
It is hard to tell if Perkins is serious or not about this, but everyone should hope he is not. Sure, Perkins was a valuable player at times throughout his career and helped the Boston Celtics win the 2008 NBA Finals, but Jokic is one of the most talented post players the league has ever seen.
Of course, many will assume Perkins is joking, but it is a crazy take if he is not. As a rookie, Jokic matched up against Perkins and the Pelicans, dropping 13 points on 6-8 shooting from the field. Now, as a three-time MVP, it is easy to assume Perkins could not hold Jokic in the slightest.