Ex-NBA Champion's Optimistic Prediction for Ex-Warrior Jordan Poole on Pelicans
Jordan Poole, who was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason, has had an interesting career thus far. He was drafted with the 28th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, where he spent his first four seasons. After a stint in the G-League, he returned to Golden State as a completely different player, helping them win the 2022 NBA Championship.
However, after an altercation with Draymond Green that essentially ended his time in Golden State, he was dealt to the Washington Wizards in the Chris Paul trade. Now, he's on the move again, after an offseason deal sent him to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Poole, known for being a quick, crafty guard, has a bright future ahead of him. Capable of putting up 25 points and 10 assists, the young star just needs the right options for him to grow. With the pairing of Zion Williamson in the paint and the reunion with former Warriors big man Kevon Looney, this roster could shape up to be a good pick-and-roll partner for him.
What One NBA Champion and Current NBA Analyst Had To Say
Kendrick Perkins, an NBA Champion in 2008 with the Boston Celtics and now analyst for ESPN, had some words about Poole. He was on the Road Trippin' podcast and said, "Personally, I think he's going to do well with the Pelicans this year. I really do. A new scenery, new guys in the front office with Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver — it could work."
"But as of now, he's always going to be remembered for that incident. I just wish he'd get his stuff together, take basketball more seriously, more consistently, and really show us what he can do. That's why I think New Orleans will be great for him," Perkins continued.
The Controversy with Jordan Poole
Perkins gave Poole his flowers and the benefit of the scenery change, but also did not remiss when bringing up what arguably derailed his career in the first place. "Over the last two to three years, Jordan Poole has been remembered not as an NBA champion," the Perkins said. "But as a guy that was damn near knocked out by Draymond."
"Draymond, over that same stretch, has been remembered and talked about as a guy that caused problems on the floor — not as a four-time NBA champion, not as a former Defensive Player of the Year, not as the guy Richard (Jefferson) calls the greatest defender," Perkins added.
Whatever anyone's opinion may be, even a former player like Perkins, Poole is a good basketball player. He will be a positive addition to the Pelicans, and they certainly believe so. It'll be interesting to keep an eye out and see how this team performs, as well as how Poole performs individually in his new threads this upcoming season.