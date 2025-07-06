Fans React to NBA's Zion Williamson Post
The New Orleans Pelicans hit the lottery in 2019 when they landed the first overall pick to draft young superstar Zion Williamson, one of the most highly anticipated college prospects as he was coming out of Duke.
Through the first six seasons of his career, Williamson has made two All-Star appearances, but his health concerns have held him back. Williamson has played over 30 games just twice through six seasons, including the 2021-22 season, which he missed entirely.
Still, his talent is undeniable, and he would be a star if he could stay healthy.
Though Williamson has had some major injury concerns through his first six NBA seasons, his best years are still ahead of him. Williamson turned 25 years old on Sunday, and the NBA made an Instagram post to wish the former first-overall pick a happy birthday, along with a series of some of his best highlights.
Many fans took to the comments to react to the NBA's post about Williamson turning 25 years old.
"How is he so big and athletic at the same time? 😭," one fan commented.
"For the love of god can he please stay healthy for one season," another fan plead.
"25 and still ain't get to see his full potential," a fan said.
Williamson remains one of the most criticized players in the NBA, however.
"Dudes really been in the league 6 years and done a whole lotta nothin," a fan replied.
The Pelicans have vastly improved their roster heading into the 2025-26 season, but their success relies on the health of Zion Williamson.