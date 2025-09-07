Former Golden State Warriors Champion Could Be X-Factor for Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans followed up one of their best seasons in franchise history in 2023-24 with one of their worst in 2024-25, finishing with a 21-61 record, the fourth-worst in the NBA last season. Now, with a new look front office and some new faces on the roster, the Pelicans will look to make it back to the postseason in 2026.
New Orleans' desire to make the postseason will be pushed due to the fact that they traded away their unprotected 2026 first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks in the move to draft Derik Queen 13th overall. Looking at this Pelicans roster, it's a mixed bunch of emerging young talents and veterans, but one recent addition could be the piece they need to get over the hump.
New Orleans' X-Factor: Jordan Poole
Moving off the expiring contracts of CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk, the Pelicans traded them to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and a second-rounder they used to draft Micah Peavy.
Looking at Poole's NBA journey, he only ended up in Washington due to a falling out with the Golden State Warriors, where he was a key member of their 2022 NBA Championship team. However, after getting in an altercation with Draymond Green at a Warriors practice, his time in Golden State appeared numbered.
Poole was later dealt to the Wizards in the Chris Paul trade, where he was able to carry a larger role offensively, having a career-best season in 2024-25. Now, joining the Pelicans, he'll look to play a similar role that McCollum did, but perhaps better.
Looking at his stats last season with the Wizards, Poole averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, and three rebounds per game while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. With Jeremiah Fears expected to take time to develop into a consistent scorer, Poole should be the primary scoring option on the perimeter for New Orleans.
Given that Poole played on some bad Wizards teams the last two years, some fans might say the ex-Warriors guard can't play winning basketball. However, Poole was at his best in wins last season, averaging 23.5 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.1 rebounds with shooting splits of 46.6/45.8/89.6. If the Pelicans can get that level of efficiency, things are looking up for them.
Another bonus that could make Poole the X-factor is his health, as he's appeared in 65 or more games in each of his last four seasons. As long as he can stay on the court and put the ball in the basket, Poole should be a quality addition for the Pelicans as they look to make the playoffs in a tough Western Conference next season.