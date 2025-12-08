Pelicans Injury Report vs. Spurs: Will Jordan Poole Play on Monday, Dec 8?

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off one of their worst performances of the season, losing to the Brooklyn Nets in blowout fashion on Saturday. After showing signs of improvement under James Borrego, the Pelicans' offense was a disaster all game on their way to their sixth straight and 15th loss in their last 16 games. The Pelicans now go back to the Smoothie King Center on Monday to take on the 15-7 Spurs.

The Spurs already defeated the Pelicans twice this season and will look to extend their win streak amid an unexpectedly successful season. Despite Victor Wembanyama's absence in their last ten games, the Spurs have continued their emergence, going 7-3 in that span. The Spurs will continue to be without their French superstar, and second-year standout Stephon Castle remains day-to-day with a hip injury.

Pelicans Injury Report: Jordan Poole Will Miss 18th Straight Game

For the Pelicans, their injury list remains extensive. Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray continue to be sidelined. Per the Pelicans' official injury report, Jordan Poole will also miss his 18th straight game. Herb Jones, on the other hand, has been upgraded to questionable.

The lack of updates on Poole has been frustrating for Pelicans fans. The veteran guard returned to practice two weeks ago, but the fact that he is still getting ruled out 24 hours in advance suggests that a return is not imminent. Poole last played on November 4 and has been out with a quad injury ever since. After Monday, Poole will have already missed as many games so far this season as his three previous seasons combined.

Jones' return, however, should give the Pelicans a much-needed defensive boost. Whether he makes his return on Monday or has to wait until the Blazers game on Thursday, Jones will be needed to give the Pelicans some size, defensive intensity, and versatility. The Pelicans have been much better on the offensive end in recent weeks, but their defense has completely tanked, ranking 28th in the league for the season.

If Jones were to return on Monday, Bryce McGowens will likely return to the bench. The two-way player has stepped in admirably in Jones' absence, but he doesn't offer the same defensive ability. A Jeremiah Fears-Trey Murphy-Herb Jones-Saddiq Bey-Derik Queen starting lineup has a higher upside on both ends of the floor. Jose Alvarado, Yves Missi, Micah Peavy, and McGowens will be the first four off the bench. Whether James Borrego continues to give both Jordan Hawkins and Karlo Matkovic minutes and have an 11-man rotation will be fascinating to watch.

