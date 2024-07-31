Former New Orleans Pelicans Guard Signs With Western Conference Foe
Free agent and former New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham signed a one-year non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday afternoon. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that the 29-year-old would be heading to the Rose City. Graham spent the previous season and a half in San Antonio after New Orleans traded him and four second-round picks to the Spurs in exchange for guard Josh Richardson.
The Pelicans acquired Graham in a three-team deal with the Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies. New Orleans also received center Jonas Valanciunas in the trade. Devonte' appeared in 139 games for the Pelicans, starting 63 games during his tenure there. He averaged 8.6 points and 3.2 assists.
Graham's memorable moment with the Pelicans came against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 15th, 2021. The Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a tough 3-point shot to tie the game at 110 with under two seconds remaining in the game. New Orleans was out of timeouts so inbounded the ball to Graham who banked a 61-foot shot to win. That shot is the longest game-winning buzzer-beater shot in NBA history.
"When I was at Kansas, I used to shoot half-court shots every game, every practice -- trick shots and stuff like that," Graham told reporters post-game. "For me it was just playing around. You never know, you might get into that situation one day, just like today. And it ends up paying out for you."
After Graham's trade to the Spurs, he set a franchise record for scoring in a player's debut game. He scored 31 points in an overtime victory against the Detroit Pistons. Devonte' got a little revenge against his former Pelicans team last season. Graham scored 20 points in a late-season contest that New Orleans desperately needed for playoff positioning. The Pelicans ended up in the Play-In Tournament and ultimately lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Graham started his career with the Charlotte Hornets after being a draft night trade with the 34th pick in the 2018 draft. The six-year veteran now heads to a young Blazers squad as a mentor to teach young guards Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Shape. Portland finished with a 21-61 record last season, the worst in the Western Conference.