Former New Orleans Pelicans Star Point Guard Set To Make Long-Awaited Return to Court

Lonzo Ball will make his return this week after over 1,000 days



This is what the NBA looked like the last time he played:



◼️ Melo & Westbrook were in LA

◼️ D Mitch was in Utah

◼️ Kyrie, KD & Harden were in Brooklyn

◼️ Ben Simmons actually played

◼️ Bulls were 1st in the EC