Former New Orleans Pelicans Star Point Guard Set To Make Long-Awaited Return to Court
When the New Orleans Pelicans finally accepted the harsh reality of having to trade Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, they received quite a haul in return for the All-NBA big man.
One of the key players who came back to the Pelicans was point guard Lonzo Ball. The No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of UCLA, he possessed some incredible upside given his ball-handling and playmaking abilities.
He showed some great development in two seasons in New Orleans, averaging 13.1 points, 6.4 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. The improvement he made with his shooting stroke was most important, as he knocked down 37.6 percent of his 3-pointers and 78.1 percent of his free throws in his second season with the team.
In his first two seasons as a pro, Ball made only 31.5 percent of his 3-pointers and a ghastly 43.7 percent of his free throw attempts.
After two seasons with the Pelicans, he landed with the Chicago Bulls as part of a sign-and-trade deal in free agency. Out of the gate, it looked like a great move for the franchise.
Ball was continuing to show improvements in every facet of the game and the Bulls were playing great basketball. They were atop the Eastern Conference, but then everything took a turn for the worse.
The last time he took the court that season was January 14th, 2021. A devastating knee injury knocked him out for the remainder of the season.
Ailments like that come about with athletes and no one thought twice about it. But, things never improved for the talented point guard.
He would end up missing the entire 2022-23 season because of the knee injury. The same thing would happen during the 2023-24 campaign, as he was ruled out before Chicago even tipped off for the first game of the season.
Now, after being sidelined for more than three years and undergoing three surgeries, he is ready to get back on the court.
Ball is expected to suit up for the Bulls on Wednesday in their preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. As long as there are no setbacks, he is expected to play in the preseason finale on Friday against the Clevland Cavaliers as well.
“Just being available,” he said, via Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. “I know I can help the team when I’m out there. So just making sure my body is ready to play.”
It will be the first NBA action for him in 1,006 days. Hopefully, he will be able to stay healthy and appear in the regular season opener next week.
Coincidentally, that game will be in New Orleans against the Pelicans. Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024 will be when they tip off the regular season and the team’s former point guard takes the court in a regular season game in 1,013 days.