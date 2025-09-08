How Can Willie Green Avoid The Hot Seat Heading Into The 2025-26 Season?
The New Orleans Pelicans head into the 2025-26 season with the 12th-highest payroll in the NBA, which is higher than teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, and Orlando Magic. All of those teams are expected to be postseason contenders next season, while the Pelicans could very well be in that conversation.
New Orleans was able to make the postseason in 2024, but it was cut short after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a four-game series sweep. Injuries derailed their chances in 2025, but the expectation in New Orleans for 2026 might be playoffs or bust.
Following the recent season, the Pelicans implemented significant changes to their franchise, hiring Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver to lead a revamped front office and adding new faces to their roster. However, one change the Pelicans didn't make was firing head coach Willie Green, who has a 148-180 record since taking over as head coach in 2021-22.
Therefore, with an expensive roster and the franchise not owning the rights to their 2026 first-round pick, what can Green do to keep himself off the hot seat and remain the Pelicans' head coach going forward?
Be Competitive
The Western Conference might just be the most talented it's been in ages, with more playoff-caliber teams than playoff spots available. Looking at the Pelicans' roster, it's clear they have the pieces in place to be competitve, even when going up against teams like the Thunder or Denver Nuggets.
Saying Green has to make the playoffs in order to keep his job would be irrational, since there are elements out of his control that could affect that. However, winning less than 30 games again should all but guarantee that his time is up in New Orleans. If the Pelicans are able to have their stars healthy for the majority of the 2025-26 season, they should be firmly in the play-in tournament hunt.
Develop The Young Players
If the Pelicans don't find themselves firmly in the playoff race due to injuries or other circumstances, then Green can buy himself more time by developing the young talent on the roster. Outside of the rookies in Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, who should experience some early struggles, Green needs to try and get the most out of Jordan Hawkins and Yves Missi.
Their first round picks and 2023 and 2024, respectively, Hawkins and Missi have shown flashes that they can be productive players on this team. Missi is farther along than Hawkins and should benefit from playing alongside Kevon Looney. As for Hawkins, Green needs to find a way to make him the effective off-ball shooter he was at UConn.
Whether it's a confidence or schematic problem, unlocking Hawkins, along with Missi and the other young players, could be a good look for Green to prove he belongs in New Orleans long term.