Zion Williamson's Early Return Could Boost His Trade Value

Since being drafted to the NBA in 2019, the discourse around New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been a frustrating cycle of breathtaking talent followed by crushing injuries. The former No. 1 overall pick has only played more than 30 games in a season twice since joining New Orleans. Williamson has missed the past six games with an adductor strain and seemed like he would be sidelined for an extended period of time.

The Pelicans announced on December 2nd that the star forward would miss at least three weeks before being re-evaluated for a possible return to court. However, ahead of Sunday’s game in Chicago, Williamson is listed as questionable, marking a quicker return to play than previously expected. His return could mark a two-fold positive for both himself and the Pelicans.

Zion Williamson's Early Return Is Music to Pelicans' Ears

Despite Williamson’s frequent absence from the court, he remains the team’s best player and the best chance for them to win games. The former Duke star averages nearly 25 points a game on a high field goal percentage. New Orleans has the second-worst record in the league at 4-22, but remarkably remains just six games from the final Play-In Tournament spot in the Western Conference.

New Orleans could potentially win a few upcoming games on the back of Williamson’s talent, which in turn could boost his trade value before the deadline. It’s clear Williamson’s time in New Orleans is probably coming to a close, but what his current value is remains to be seen. When healthy, he is one of the most talented players in the league. However, those healthy days have been few and far between for the past seven years. The emergence of rookie Derik Queen makes a divorce between the team and Williamson more palatable when considering the organization’s future.

Queen was acquired by New Orleans on draft night in a move many consider head-scratching, even to this day. New Orleans traded with the Atlanta Hawks, surrendering an unprotected first-round pick in 2026. The rookie has been nothing short of impressive to start the season, averaging 13 points, 6.3 rebounds, and four assists per game. He recently became the first rookie in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double, while also recording more than three blocks in a single game.

The former Maryland standout appears to be the future of the team, but it’s necessary to have the subsequent building blocks around him and Jeremiah Fears. Gaining assets through a Williamson trade could be the way to do that, given the Pelicans' lack of future picks. Besides the Pelicans giving away next year’s first-round pick, they also do not have any second-round picks until 2030.

A strong remainder of December and January could boost Williamson’s value before February’s deadline. The contract extension he signed with the team in 2022 included protections and incentives regarding his weight and game availability moving forward. Williamson would need to play at least 61 games and maintain a certain weight to fully guarantee his deal. A team trading for him could look at him like a partially expiring deal if he doesn’t reach those parameters after this season. If he does, that team is getting an All-NBA talent.

For the Pelicans, trading Zion Williamson without taking back any bad investments would be ideal, allowing them to finally move on and build a more consistent roster around their promising young players.

