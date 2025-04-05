Lakers Announce Starting Lineup Change vs Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a crushing loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, and now, for the second night of a back-to-back series, are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.
The Lakers are sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference, 1.5 games behind the third-place Denver Nuggets and one game ahead of the fifth-place Warriors, making Friday's game against the Pelicans significant for their playoff race.
After rolling with the same starting lineup for the past three games, the Lakers are forced to switch things up again. With standout forward Rui Hachimura ruled out due to left patellar tendinopathy, the Lakers are instead starting Dorian Finney-Smith.
Los Angeles has announced a starting five of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Jaxson Hayes against the Pelicans. This is the sixth time this season that the Lakers are starting this group, but they are just 2-3 in their small sample size so far.
The Lakers traded for Finney-Smith midway through the 2024-25 season, and the 31-year-old forward has been a difference-maker for LA. In 38 games with the Lakers this season, Finney-Smith is averaging 7.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per contest, and continues to earn sporadic starts, especially when Hachimura is sidelined.
Los Angeles' best starting lineup has been with Hachimura instead of Finney-Smith, but the Lakers remain a very dangerous team built around James, Doncic, and Reaves.
The Lakers and Pelicans are set to tip off at 10:30 p.m. EST in Los Angeles on Friday.