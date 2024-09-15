Long-Time NBA Analyst List New Orleans Pelicans Star With Most To Gain/Lose This Season
The upcoming season for the New Orleans Pelicans is an important one for the franchise. In the three years since Coach Willie Green took over, New Orleans has improved its win total in all three seasons and made the playoffs twice during that span. This year, the Pelicans look for their third straight winning season for the first time in franchise history.
New Orleans didn't rest on their laurels with the success of last season. The team won 49 games, the second-most in franchise history, but still upgraded the roster this summer by trading for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. The team lost valuable frontcourt depth by parting ways with Larry Nance, Jr., Cody Zeller, E.J. Liddell, and Dyson Daniels, but feel Murray's playmaking ability is worth the risk.
The lack of viable size up front puts more pressure on forward Zion Williamson to dominate the paint. The two-time All-Star forward had his healthiest season last year, playing a career-high 70 games, but once again hurt himself before the playoffs last season. Williamson has yet to appear in a playoff game in his entire career. This season is important from a production and perception standpoint for the former Duke standout.
Yahoo Sports' basketball insider Vincent Goodwill spoke with The Athletic's David Aldridge on the five NBA players with the most to gain and lose this upcoming basketball season. Aldridge highlighted Williamson as someone who has a lot riding on this year.
"He (Zion) has to be healthy for them (Pelicans) to have a chance in the West," Aldrige revealed. "I think they have a chance in the West when he's healthy, but he continually can't get to the postseason."
Aldridge continued, "He's proven when he's on the court and healthy, then he's a dominant player, but he hasn't been able to get to April in one piece. Until he's done that, I don't know how the Pelicans can get to where they want to be as a franchise."
Aldridge has been covering the NBA for nearly 30 years and is a well-respected journalist among the league ranks. There is little doubt that his analysis of Zion's importance this season cannot be understated.
New Orleans may separate the Brandon Ingram-Zion Williamson duo this year. Ingram is seeking a max extension worth $45-$50 million annually, and the Pelicans will not match that offer. With Ingram becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer, New Orleans would look to move him before the trade deadline or fear he walks for nothing next summer if the two sides cannot come to terms on an extension agreement.
With Ingram's expected departure, the weight of the franchise is squarely on Williamson's shoulders. Key will be his availability on the court and the quick bond he forms with newly acquired guard Dejounte Murray. The Pelicans see themselves as contenders in the Western Conference, but they will only go as far as Williamson and his health takes them.