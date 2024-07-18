NBA Expert Praises New Orleans Pelicans For 'Better' Roster After Key Moves
The New Orleans Pelicans have had one of the highest potential rosters in the NBA and the team is hoping that their moves so far this offseason can push them over the edge to true title contenders.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes believes that they have at least gone in the right direction, stating that the roster has gotten better than when the year ended.
With Zion Williamson finally reaching 70 games, hopes are high that he's finally reaching his true potential. If he's playing regularly, this should be a playoff team with ease, if not more.
"Let's pencil Zion in for 67 games and some All-NBA consideration—with room for something better than that if he can hit a few jumpers and defend more consistently," said Hughes. "New Orleans' point differential was that of a 52-win team in 2023-24. With a roster that looks better on paper (pending a center addition), it shouldn't be too hard for the Pelicans to crack the 50-win mark."
Though the center position is currently in the crosshairs, it should be outweighed by the addition of Dejounte Murray clearing roles up on the offensive side of the ball.
Jonas Valanciunas was indeed a very important player to this roster, but with it's new makeup it can scale a bit smaller to some success.
For those times that a center is needed. They've added Daniel Theis, Yves Missi and Karlo Matkovich. While that isn't the best three-man rotation in the NBA, it could be solid as they all offer different strengths to fit different situations.
Theis has size and the ability to space the floor. Missi is an athletic freak that has potential on the defensive side of the ball. Matkovich is a question mark, but has looked promising in all important facets so far during the Summer League.
Adding Murray makes this team entirely different, finally having a true facilitator.
With the news that they are increasingly unlikely to trade Brandon Ingram, his fit with Murray will be key.
CJ McCollum can return to more of a shooting guard role, though he may also be pushed to the bench. Ingram and Williamson have another talented player to create shots for them.
He also adds a bit of a defensive urgency, though reviews of his efforts have been mixed since joining the Atlanta Hawks. At worst, he generates steals at one of the best rates in basketball.
Only time will tell if this is finally the season that things come together, but things are promising so far. A new center could only push things over the edge.