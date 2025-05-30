NBA Fans React to Shocking Zion Williamson News
In the 2019 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans got lucky in the lottery by jumping up to land the first-overall pick. With the top selection, the Pelicans took Zion Williamson, who was one of the most hyped-up prospects of all time coming out of Duke.
Unfortunately for the Pelicans, Williamson has not been able to stay healthy, playing over 30 games just twice in his six-year NBA career. Now, however, Williamson is dealing with much more serious issues than some injuries.
On Friday, Daily Mail's Alex Raskin reported that Zion Williamson has been accused of rape and physical abuse by an anonymous woman claiming to be his ex-girlfriend.
"NBA superstar and former first-overall draft pick Zion Williamson has been accused of rape and physical abuse in Los Angeles by a Jane Doe claiming to be his former girlfriend, according to a lawsuit obtained by Daily Mail," Raskin wrote.
"In addition to two specific rape allegations, the New Orleans Pelicans power forward is accused of a continuing pattern of 'abusive, controlling, and threatening behavior toward Plaintiff,' as detailed in the filing provided to Daily Mail by Doe's attorney."
"The Plaintiff claims Williamson abused and controlled her throughout their relationship, adding that the punishment was ‘sexual, physical, emotional and financial in nature.’ In some cases, Doe claimed, Williamson would choke or smother her, causing her to 'reasonably fear for her life.' He's also accused of threatening her life and the lives of her family," Raskin detailed.
These are very serious allegations against the two-time NBA All-Star, and many fans took to social media to react to the news.
"Mannnn what is happening???" one fan questioned.
"Zion is the greatest 'what if?' in NBA history," another fan said.
"If this true, on top of the health issues career 100% over," a fan replied.