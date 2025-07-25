NBA Fans Upset at CJ McCollum's Statement on New CBA
The New Orleans Pelicans recently traded star guard CJ McCollum to the Washington Wizards in a huge deal that landed them Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey. The 33-year-old guard is starting a new chapter of his career in the nation's capital, and he also made another huge change off the court.
In 2021, McCollum was elected president of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) after three years of serving as a vice president, but his tenure with the committee has come to an end. McCollum spent his entire tenure with the Pelicans as the president of the NBPA, but his three-year term has ended, and Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet has taken his place.
The most significant thing that McCollum did as president of the NBPA was to work through the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which has completely altered the league and how rosters are constructed financially. McCollum has received plenty of hate from fans for being "in charge" of the new CBA, as it has certainly caused some commotion around the league.
McCollum recently joined The Young Man And The Three podcast, and talked about the new CBA.
"You shouldn't be punished for drafting well," McCollum said. "...You should be able to pay and keep and retain the players that you've drafted. And when you have a window where you really have a chance to compete and win a championship, you shouldn't have such severe restrictions."
The new CBA has made it much harder for NBA teams to pay and retain all of their good players without being punished, and fans were quick to call out McCollum after his comments about the agreement that he played a huge part in.
"Should blame the guy who negotiated the last CBA," one fan said.
"You’re the one that ruined the league," another fan harshly replied.
"So…why did you structure this in a way that punishes teams for drafting well?" a fan questioned.
"Right message….wrong messenger," one fan commented.