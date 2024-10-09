Pelicans Scoop

NBA GMs Think Highly of New Orleans Pelicans Talented Defensive Player

One New Orleans Pelicans player has garnered the attention of general managers around the league.

Apr 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the first quarter at Chase Center.
If there is one thing that the New Orleans Pelicans have been able to do consistently well under head coach Willie Green it is play defense.

At times throughout his tenure, he has sacrificed a little bit of offensive production if he ensured that his team’s defense would remain productive. To find that kind of success, you not only need a strong scheme but players who buy in and get the job done.

The Pelicans certainly have a few who qualify. And, they should be stronger with the addition of Dejounte Murray in the backcourt.

He is yet another rangy, talented defender for Green to throw at opponents. On the wing, a lot of people like what Trey Murphy brings to the table as a two-way performer.

However, in the eyes of general managers around the league, it is Herbert Jones who is the most impressive defensive player on the team.

In the annual GM survey shared by NBA.com, it was the Alabama product who was selected in several of the categories. 

When picking the best overall defender in the league, he came in a tie for fifth with multi-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers. All three players received seven percent of the vote.

Jones was even higher on the best perimeter defender list. He received 17 percent of that vote, coming in at No. 3 behind Jrue Holiday of the Boston Celtics and Alex Caruso of the Oklahoma City Thunder. They received 43 and 20 percent of the votes, respectively.

The last category the New Orleans defensive stalwart received praise for is his versatility. He finished in a fifth-place tie with Holiday, Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic and Jaden McDaniels of the Minnesota Timberwolves receiving seven percent again.

That level of praise is certainly warranted. Listed at 6’8” and 210 pounds, he has the size, length and athleticism to defend essentially every spot in today’s positionless basketball. It is a huge advantage for Green when coming up with lineup combinations knowing the 2021 second-round pick can fill virtually any role.

Locked into a very team-friendly four-year, $54 million deal, Jones is one of the most valuable players in the NBA. If he continues improving on the offensive side of the ball, as he knocked down 41.8 percent of his 3-point attempts last season, he will become even more valuable.

