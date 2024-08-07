NBA Insider Reveals Asking Price of New Orleans Pelicans Brandon Ingram
The New Orleans Pelicans are a team that everyone is keeping an eye on during the dog days of the NBA offseason. All the attention has been on their former All-Star forward, Brandon Ingram.
Ingram’s name has been on the NBA rumor mill for weeks. He was reportedly made available by the Pelicans as they reshaped their roster during this summer.
The biggest move that was made was acquiring Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks in a trade. Murray will take over as the team’s lead guard, pushing CJ McCollum to his more comfortable spot off the ball.
But, questions have been raised about how he fits along with the current core. Murray is another guy who excels with the ball in his hands; the same can be said about McCollum, Ingram and Zion Williamson.
New Orleans’ roster looks a little mismatched currently, as another move feels like it needs to be made. Willie Green will have his hands full figuring out a rotation with the logjam that exists in the backcourt and on the wing.
While the future of Ingram with the Pelicans remains up in the air, there is one thing for certain; he is looking to get paid. Entering the final year of his contract, he is seeking a massive raise.
According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Ingram is seeking an extension that pays him $45-50 million annually. That would put him somewhere in the top 15 highest-paid players in the league based on salaries for the 2024-25 season.
Charania revealed the information during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Ingram is set to earn just over $36 million this season.
From the sounds of it, that isn’t a number that New Orleans is willing to meet currently. With lucrative contracts already being paid to McCollum, Murray and Williamson, it is hard to envision them paying Ingram what he is seeking.
There is also the presence of Trey Murphy. He is eligible for an extension right now and the deadline to get a deal done with him is the eve of the 2024-25 regular season. The Pelicans have expressed optimism that something will be worked out as he is in line for a sizable raise from his rookie contract as well.
This will be a situation to keep a close eye on going forward. Trade rumors are going to persist for as long as Ingram remains without a long-term extension. He will become the only big name available if Charania’s other report of the Utah Jazz and Lauri Markkanen working on an extension are true.
If Markkanen signs an extension, he will not be eligible to be traded during the 2024-25 season. The Jazz were previously floated as a potential Ingram suitor if they worked out a long-term agreement with their All-Star big man.