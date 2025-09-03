NBA Mock Trade: Zion Williamson, LaMelo Ball Team Up in Blockbuster Deal
The New Orleans Pelicans have not made it past the first round of the NBA playoffs since the 2018 postseason, making just two playoff appearances in six seasons since then. Despite winning the lottery in 2019 by getting the top pick to draft Zion Williamson, the Pelicans have seen very limited success.
Since drafting Williamson, the Pelicans have had just two winning seasons, and his injury concerns certainly have not helped. Through six years in the NBA, Williamson has played 60 or more games in a season just twice, and has played 30 or fewer in each of the other four seasons.
Of course, when Williamson plays, he continues to show he is one of the best players in the league. Last season, Williamson averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 56.7% from the field, but only made 30 appearances.
Is it time to move on?
Williamson's future in New Orleans has been put into question recently, as many wonder if it is time for both sides to move on. Williamson could benefit from a fresh start elsewhere, and the Pelicans could still get some good trade value out of the 25-year-old star with All-NBA potential.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley recently proposed a "realistic" trade idea that would send Williamson to the Charlotte Hornets to team up with an All-Star in a similar situation, LaMelo Ball.
Charlotte Hornets receive: Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Miles Bridges, Tidjane Salaün, Liam McNeeley, 2028 first-round pick (top-three protected), 2029 first-round pick swap, 2027 second-round pick (via NOP or POR)
Zion Williamson and LaMelo Ball are two of the most exciting stars in the NBA when healthy, so for ticket sales and fan engagement alone, it would be an incredible team-up. However, the biggest question would be whether or not they can stay healthy together. Ball's games played in each of his five NBA seasons: 51, 75, 36, 22, 47, respectively.
Ball and Williamson are incredible talents, and would be incredible as a duo, but it would be a major risk for Charlotte.
Would the Pelicans do this trade?
In this deal, the Pelicans would receive a band-aid at the power forward position with Miles Bridges, who has averaged 20+ points per game in each of his last three active seasons. Bridges has had some off-court concerns over the last few years, but his on-court production is undeniable.
While Bridges is an intriguing talent, the Pelicans would also receive the 2024 sixth overall pick, Tidjane Salaun, and the 2025 29th overall pick, Liam McNeeley, along with a future first-round pick, a first-round pick swap, and a second-rounder.
If the Pelicans were to openly shop Williamson, especially after he proves he can stay healthy for an extended period of time, then they would likely get better offers than this, but it is not horrible. Still, the Pelicans are likely better off giving Williamson some more time than giving up on him, unless it is a deal they cannot resist.