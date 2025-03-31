Pelicans Scoop

NBA Trade Idea Sends Zion Williamson to Western Conference Team

Should the New Orleans Pelicans trade away Zion Williamson and rebuild in the offseason?

Farbod Esnaashari

Mar 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
For the past few seasons, the New Orleans Pelicans have been faced with very difficult decisions.

Despite having a talented roster filled with Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, and more, they haven't been able to win a playoff series. The team dropped the first domino this season by trading away Brandon Ingram, but they still have Zion and the rest of the crew available.

With the team's inability to stay healthy or even make the playoffs, many believe that they should cut their losses with Zion this offseason. With that in mind, Eric Pincus from Bleacher Report suggested that the team trade Zion to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Portland Trail Blazers receive: Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson
Mar 13, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) brings the ball up court against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Pelicans receive: Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, Duop Reath, a 2025 first-rounder, an $11.8 million trade exception (Williamson), and a $4.7 million trade exception (Hawkins)

Portland Trail Blazers guards Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons
Jan 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) and guard Anfernee Simons (1) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

It's an interesting proposition by Bleacher Report for both sides. For Portland, Zion could potentialy put them over the hump and make them a legitimate playoff team next season. At the same time, it's still a toss-up on whether a change of scenery can help improve Zion's availability.

For New Orleans, it would change the entire trajectory of the team's expectations. Giving away Zion may also set off a domino effect of needing to trade away other veterans like CJ McCollum as well.

In all likelihood, one would have to imagine that the Pelicans will try to give one more crack at playing Zion with Dejounte Murray. Getting a number-one pick in the draft with the talent level of Williamson doesn't come around often, but it's clear that he needs a change of scenery.

