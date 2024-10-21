New Orleans Pelicans Agree to Long-Term Extension With Their Rising Star
The New Orleans Pelicans made a huge move on Monday.
The team is only a few days from opening the 2024-25 season at home against the Chicago Bulls, but the franchise decided to locked up one of their young core players.
ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that the Pelicans and guard Trey Murphy III have agreed on a four-year, $112 million rookie contract extension. The deal was completed before the 6 p.m. Monday deadline for rookie-scale extensions across the league.
After his name was circulated as a potential move this offseason, New Orleans' front office put an end to the rumors with a deal that will keep him in Crescent City for the next four seasons.
Murphy has averaged 11.7 points per game across the last three years with the Pelicans, including a step up in production with 14.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, including a career high 41 points last March against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The former Rice Owl and Virginia Cavalier was initially drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft with the 17th overall selection. However, he was traded on draft night to New Orleans in a trade that involved the 10th overall pick and players Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, and Jonas Valanciunas.
The extension adds to the already impressive young core the franchise is building.
He joins Herb Jones and Dejounte Murray as foundational pieces on the roster built around star Zion Williamson. With this deal, all four players will be under contract for at least the next three years.
It has also been reported that this will not include a player option for Murphy.
The extension may have sealed the fate of another Pelicans star, Brandon Ingram, who himself is looking for a new contract. By signing Murphy to this long-term deal, the departure of the All-Star could be imminent in free agency next summer if he's not traded beforehand.
Pelicans fans will have to wait a little longer to see Murphy in action under his new deal.
He is continuing to recover from a hamstring strain that occurred earlier in the month. He is expected to be ready before October ends, but he may not be ready to go for the opener against the Bulls.
New Orleans will tip off their season on Wednesday at the Smoothie King Center against Chicago. The game will begin at 8 p.m. ET.