New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Wing Center of Proposed Trade with Warriors
The New Orleans Pelicans have a lot of upside heading into the 2024-25 season. But, for them to reach their ceiling, they still have some work to do with the roster.
Head coach Willie Green is going to have his hands full figuring out his rotation on the wing when everyone is healthy. He has at least six players worthy of being starters but only five spots to fill.
At least one player, if not two, is going to be disappointed in their role. The only way to alleviate that logjam is by making a trade and balancing out the roster.
Brandon Ingram is someone who has been mentioned in trade rumors for months. Unable to come to an agreement on a long-term extension with the Pelicans, they have been shopping him on the market.
To this point, nothing has materialized. But, there are several teams, in the opinion of Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, that could have the former All-Star on their trade wish list.
One of the teams is the Golden State Warriors.
“Ingram is representative of the larger point that, while star-level players are available on the market, there might not be one quite luminous enough to lift the Golden State Warriors into the true contender tier. Still, a 27-year-old forward with an All-Star nod in his past and a knack for generating his own offense is almost exactly what the Dubs need as Stephen Curry ages past the point of running the whole show on his own,” Hughes wrote.
Given the new CBA and apron rules, it is difficult to hammer out trades as teams are doing everything in their power to avoid harsh penalties. But, there is a framework the two teams could work with to make a deal centered around Ingram.
Monetarily, Ingram heading to the Warriors in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney and Lindy Waters III works. Waters has to be included because Golden State is hard-capped. Looney and Wiggins fall about $205,000 short of being a legal swap, so a third player has to be included.
Given the fact Wiggins has multiple years left on his contract, New Orleans would have to be compensated with draft picks to take on that long-term money. Golden State has all of its selections through 2031, so one pick and another swap could be enough.
The former No. 1 pick would slide into a reserve role with the Pelicans, clearing the runway for a Trey Murphy breakout as a starter alongside Herbert Jones, Dejounte Murray, Zion Williamson and potentially Looney.
There is a gaping hole at the center spot in New Orleans. Looney isn’t the perfect fit because of the lack of spacing he provides offensively, but his championship experience and physicality on the interior would do the Pelicans some good.