New Orleans Pelicans Daniel Theis Commands Court in Germany vs. Japan
As part of their revamped frontcourt, the New Orleans Pelicans signed veteran center Daniel Theis in free agency. Theis played last season with the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Clippers before landing with the Pelicans this summer.
He is going to be a big part of the team’s rotation in the middle as the most experienced option head coach Willie Green has. Behind him on the depth chart currently are rookies Yves Missi and Karlo Matkovic and the recently claimed Trey Jemison.
New Orleans fans are getting an early look at what Theis can bring to their team this summer; he represents Germany in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
The German national team got their preliminary round started on July 27th in Group B against Japan. Germany made quick work of Japan, winning 97-77.
The Germans controlled the game throughout, pulling off the wire-to-wire victory. Theis was a major part of the win, as Japan had no answer for him.
He finished the game without missing a shot attempt, going 7-for-7 from the field, including two 3-pointers, and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe. Theis scored 18 points to go along with seven rebounds and one steal.
The Pelicans big man was the second leading scorer on the team, as only Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic recorded more points with 22. His brother, Moe Wagner, scored 15 points off the bench.
Dennis Schroder, who plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA, was excellent as a playmaker. He recorded 12 assists, nearly recording as many by himself as Japan did.
Leading the way for the Japanese team was Rui Hachimura of the Los Angeles Lakers. He scored 20 points with 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals.
New Orleans fans are certainly hoping that this is a sign of things to come for Theis once the regular season rolls around. Unless a change is made to the roster, such as bringing back a big man in a Brandon Ingram trade, Theis could be the Pelicans’ starting center on opening night for the 2024-25 season.