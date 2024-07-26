New Orleans Pelicans Claim Intriguing Frontcourt Help off Waivers
The New Orleans Pelicans made some major changes to their roster this offseason. Looking to diversify their lineups, they are looking to lean more into positionless, small-ball type of play.
Last year's top two centers, Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nance Jr., have both moved on. Valanciunas signed with the Washington Wizards in free agency while Nance was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in the Dejounte Murray blockbuster.
Replacing them are veteran Daniel Theis and rookie Yves Missi.
Theis, who played last season for the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Clippers, is currently representing Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
Missi, the No. 21 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, just wrapped up play in the NBA 2K25 NBA Summer League 2024 in Las Vegas. He showed his potential defensively, but there is a lot of work to do one offense.
More than Theis and Missi will be needed for the 2024-25 season in the middle, and on Friday, the Pelicans found some.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, New Orleans has claimed center Trey Jemison off waivers from the Memphis Grizzlies who had recently waived Jemison to make room for Jay Huff, whom they signed to a two-way deal.
Jemison played collegiately at UAB and went undrafted in 2023. He is someone the Pelicans know well as he played for them last preseason.
In four games, he averaged 4.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 blocks in only 15.2 minutes per game. He didn’t make their regular season roster, but was on NBA rosters throughout the campaign.
Jemison played two games for the Wizards but ended up being a regular in the Grizzlies’ lineup when injuries hit the team hard. With Washington, he appeared in only two games, but with Memphis he played in 23 and started 14, averaging 7.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.5 steals in 25 minutes per game.
After some solid experience gained during his rookie season, Jemison could find himself in a better position to make the Pelicans roster this year after being cut ahead of last season.