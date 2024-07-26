Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans Pelicans Claim Intriguing Frontcourt Help off Waivers

The New Orleans Pelicans have claimed an intriguing big man off waivers, looking to bolster their depth at the center spot.

Kenneth Teape

Feb 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Trey Jemison (55) handles the ball as New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the second half at FedExForum.
Feb 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Trey Jemison (55) handles the ball as New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the second half at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New Orleans Pelicans made some major changes to their roster this offseason. Looking to diversify their lineups, they are looking to lean more into positionless, small-ball type of play.

Last year's top two centers, Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nance Jr., have both moved on. Valanciunas signed with the Washington Wizards in free agency while Nance was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in the Dejounte Murray blockbuster.

Replacing them are veteran Daniel Theis and rookie Yves Missi.

Theis, who played last season for the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Clippers, is currently representing Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Missi, the No. 21 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, just wrapped up play in the NBA 2K25 NBA Summer League 2024 in Las Vegas. He showed his potential defensively, but there is a lot of work to do one offense.

More than Theis and Missi will be needed for the 2024-25 season in the middle, and on Friday, the Pelicans found some.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, New Orleans has claimed center Trey Jemison off waivers from the Memphis Grizzlies who had recently waived Jemison to make room for Jay Huff, whom they signed to a two-way deal.

Jemison played collegiately at UAB and went undrafted in 2023. He is someone the Pelicans know well as he played for them last preseason. 

In four games, he averaged 4.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 blocks in only 15.2 minutes per game. He didn’t make their regular season roster, but was on NBA rosters throughout the campaign.

Jemison played two games for the Wizards but ended up being a regular in the Grizzlies’ lineup when injuries hit the team hard. With Washington, he appeared in only two games, but with Memphis he played in 23 and started 14, averaging 7.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.5 steals in 25 minutes per game.

After some solid experience gained during his rookie season, Jemison could find himself in a better position to make the Pelicans roster this year after being cut ahead of last season.

Published
Kenneth Teape

KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News