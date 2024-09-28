New Orleans Pelicans Former First-Round Pick Taking Offensive Game to Another Level
If all things shake out the way they should, the 2024-25 NBA season is going to be a coming-out party for New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy.
A first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Virginia, he has been an integral part of Willie Green’s rotation since entering the league. He is the kind of player that teams are looking to build their rosters around in the modern day.
Murphy has a 3-and-D base, a strong archetype to build off of.
Green knows that he can trust his young wing with any assignment he throws at him defensively. Measured at 6’8” with a 7-foot wingspan, he is a terror on the perimeter in the passing lanes.
Whether it is in team defense or 1-on-1, he gets the job done. Given his combination of size, length and athleticism, he can defend virtually every position on the court.
That makes him incredibly valuable before even getting into what he offers offensively.
Murphy’s best asset right now is his ability to knock down shots from the perimeter with great efficiency, creating space for his teammates to operate in the middle of the court.
In his career, he is a 39.2 percent shooter from 3-point range. Shockingly, he struggled last season in spot-up situations, knocking down only 37.8 percent. If he can improve in that area, he will become one of the elite perimeter shotmakers in the NBA.
However, calling Murphy a 3-and-D player is inaccurate; it doesn’t give credit to the improvements he has made in other areas of his game.
Last season, he continued his impressive turnover avoidance despite upping his usage percentage and how often the ball was in his hands. You can trust him to make the right decision but also generate easy points at the foul line.
As shared by BBall Index on X, Murphy is an elite player when it comes to drawing fouls. Among players who played at least 1,000 minutes with five drive attempts per 75 minutes, Murphy was No. 10 in Foul Drive Rate.
His free throw attempts per game of 2.6 don’t seem like a lot, but he has increased that number each season as a pro. Another leap in that regard, along with a potentially larger role, will push him toward the high-teens for points per game.
The only thing standing in the way of a Murphy breakout is Brandon Ingram. They play the same position, so if a trade involving the veteran is made, the runway will be clear for the Virginia product to explode onto the national scene this season.