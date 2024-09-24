New Orleans Pelicans Emerging Wing Named Dark Horse for NBA Season Award
The New Orleans Pelicans have the talent to compete for a spot outside of the NBA Play-In Tournament in the Western Confernece. But, to unlock their full potential, some moves still need to be made.
Their biggest void currently is at the center position. Currently, their depth chart is some order of Daniel Theis, Yves Missi, Karlo Matkovic, Trey Jemison and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.
There is certainly something left to desire with that group, especially with the aspirations and goals the Pelicans have.
But, the biggest detriment to their success is the logjam on the perimeter.
Brandon Ingram is no longer a fit for the direction the team is heading in. Even worse, his presence on the roster is blocking the ascension of Trey Murphy.
A first-round pick out of Virginia in 2021, the talented two-way forward has shown flashes of another level that his game can be taken to when the opportunity presents itself.
After coming off the bench during the 2023-24 regular season, he was in the starting lineup in the playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder with Zion Williamson sidelined. He has done enough to earn a starting spot, but one isn’t available unless a move is made.
The uncertainty surrounding his situation heading into the 2024-25 campaign is what makes him the perfect dark horse candidate to win some awards. Over at Bleacher Report, Grant Hughes has selected the New Orleans star as a Most Improved Player of the Year candidate.
“Assuming Brandon Ingram is eventually traded, Murphy should take over a spot in the New Orleans Pelicans' starting lineup and boost last year's average of 29.6 minutes per game. If he plays alongside starters more often, it'll mean defenses won't be able to pay quite as much attention to him as a perimeter threat or secondary attacker,” Hughes wrote.
A significant jump in minutes and opportunities would be available to Murphy in the starting lineup. In the postseason, Willie Green had full trust in him, as he played 42 minutes per game.
Also in the Virginia product’s favor; he has already been on the radar of voters previously, and another jump would bring even more attention.
“Even if you're concerned trade acquisition Dejounte Murray will eat into Murphy's touches, you have to appreciate the value play here. Murphy finished seventh in Most Improved voting two years ago, has a shot to take on a much larger role and still somehow checks in below 32 other players among oddsmakers,” wrote Hughes.
The only thing holding back Murphy from bursting onto the scene is Ingram blocking him. If the Pelicans bite the bullet and trade him, even if the value isn’t as high as they had hoped, it could be an addition by subtraction kind of move.