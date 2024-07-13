New Orleans Pelicans Have Shown Interest in Another Blockbuster Trade
The NBA offseason has been very busy for the New Orleans Pelicans. While they have only made one major move so far, the rumors have been running rampant surrounding the team.
Of course, those rumors have to do with star forward Brandon Ingram and the big move was acquiring star guard Dejounte Murray.
Now, it appears that the rumors of another major blockbuster trade are beginning to swirl around the Pelicans. They seem to have their sights set on a massive trade for a star forward.
According to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, New Orleans is among the list of teams who are showing interest in a major trade with the Utah Jazz for Lauri Markkanen.
"The Warriors, Kings, Spurs, Timberwolves, and Pelicans are among the teams who’ve expressed interest in trading for Markkanen, league sources told HoopsHype."
Markkanen would be a massive pickup for the Pelicans, although Ingram would likely be part of the trade heading back to the Jazz.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with Utah, Markkanen ended up averaging 23.2 points per game to go along with 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 55 games. He shot 48 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 39.9 percent of his three-point attempts.
At 27 years old, Markkanen would fit the long-term picture for New Orleans. He would fill the void left by Ingram and could form a lethal front-court duo with Zion Williamson.
Standing in at 7-foot-0 and 240 pounds, Markkanen would slot in as the team's starting center. That happens to be the biggest position of need for the Pelicans.
Any move to acquire Markkanen would likely be followed up with a big contract extension. Markkanen is set to hit the open NBA free agency market following the 2024-25 season. New Orleans would not want to let him get away and would likely love to make him their long-term center.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about the Pelicans in the coming days and weeks. Ingram is still on the trade block and New Orleans clearly would love to make another move.
Markkanen may not end up getting dealt to the Pelicans, but he would certainly be a perfect fit and would round out the starting lineup perfectly.