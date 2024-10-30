New Orleans Pelicans Land Exciting Arkansas Razorbacks Guard in Early Mock Draft
Earlier this year, the New Orleans Pelicans selected a center in the NBA draft. Early returns have been great, so next year they may focus elsewhere on the roster.
That is what Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman decided on in his latest mock draft, which saw the Pelicans select exciting Arkansas Razorbacks point guard Boogie Fland with the No. 16 overall selection.
While ending up with the No. 16 overall pick would mean that this season does not at all live up to expectations, Fland would be an interesting player to add to the roster.
"Transfers DJ Wagner and Johnell Davis may cut into Boogie Fland's usage, but his creativity, shotmaking and playmaking should look obvious the way Rob Dillingham's did off the Kentucky Wildcats' bench last year. It wouldn't be surprising if new coach John Calipari used Fland similarly to start the year," said Wasserman. "He has the handle, shiftiness and pull-up game to push scouts to look past his 6'2", 175-pound frame and the concerns that body type presents."
Coming out of high school in New York, Fland was a sought after shooting guard that ended up going the Wildcats after fielding offers from nearly 30 schools.
As a senior, he averaged 19.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game. He shot 46% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc. He was named to the McDonald's All-American game.
It is likely that Fland ends up going a similar route to Reed Sheppard this season, an exciting freshman that doesn't get as many minutes as hoped because of the other talent ahead of him. He should still put out plenty of good tape and head into the NBA draft next season.
Adding another combo guard seems like the sensible thing to do for New Orleans right now. It would either be that or adding another wing.
Starters aren't needed right now, with Dejounte Murray and C.J. McCollum holding it down (when both are healthy), but they do need to consider the future as well.
Fland and Jordan Hawkins could be an interesting match at the guard sports, and this would give them a few years to grow together while the current era on the Pelicans roster right now runs its course.
McCollum is aging and the next Murray contract will likely run through what would be Fland's rookie deal.
It seems like an ideal situation for a contending team to add an interesting depth piece with a focus on setting themselves up for a while to come.