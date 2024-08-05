Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans Pelicans Need to Find Late-Game Solutions in 2024-25 Season

The New Orleans Pelicans have to make some adjustments to their late-game offense during the 2024-25 season.

Apr 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center.
Apr 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
There has been a lot to like for the New Orleans Pelicans during the first three seasons of Wille Green’s tenure as head coach. They have improved their win total each season, which is an impressive feat.

But, playoff success has been lacking.

The Pelicans have been stuck in the NBA Play-In Tournament all three years under Green, advancing to the postseason twice. In both appearances, the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder eliminated them in the first round.

Heading into this year, it is clear what this team’s identity is.

They're going to rely heavily on their defense to win games, as Green has turned New Orleans into one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.

That is a great foundation to build on, as the old saying goes, defense wins championships. But for the Pelicans to be in contention for a title, there are other areas they need to improve upon.

The most glaring one is on the offensive side of the ball.

New Orleans was unproductive late in games during crunch time, continually crumbling under pressure. That is something Chris Dodson of ClutchPoints has pointed out as a bad habit that needs to change.

It is certainly hard to argue against that.

Last season, the Pelicans were winless in games they trailed entering the fourth quarter, going 0-22. Their net rating during clutch time was an abysmal -12.1.

That is really hard to believe given how much talent there is on this roster. CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram are strong shot creators. Zion Williamson is a dominant force in the paint attacking the rim.

How can New Orleans improve in this critical area?

Dodson has provided a solution, highlighted by the addition of guard Dejounte Murray, who will be the team’s new lead guard.

“Murray was brought in to close out games as the lead guard. Get Murray, Ingram, and Williamson in some pick-and-roll actions with CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III waiting on the wings. Run James Borrego's set instead of resorting to an isolation-heavy offense. Substitute Herb Jones in for McCollum and Murphy III for defense and let the championship core figure out how to close clutch games without the training wheels. Green can learn through improvisation as the season plays out,” he wrote.

James Borrego was in the running for some head coach openings this offseason. He wasn’t offered a job, which was a huge win for the Pelicans as he sticks with the franchise for at least one more season.

Renowned for his offensive acumen, Borrego should be able to help get the most out of the players on that end of the floor.

Some more changes could be on the horizon with trade rumors swirling, but retaining him on the staff and adding Murray to the backcourt should result in some improvements within the current group.

