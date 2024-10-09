New Orleans Pelicans Preseason Game October 11th vs. Orlando Magic Canceled
The New Orleans Pelicans were able to win their preseason opener earlier this week, defeating the Orlando Magic 106-104.
There were a number of positive takeaways from the performance, as Jordan Hawkins led the team with 18 points and Zion Williams had 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in only 16 minutes.
It was a good chance to see what Willie Green could do with his lineup combinations as there have been a lot of questions about the decisions he will make. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little while longer to see their team back on the court.
The Pelicans were supposed to face off against the Magic again this week on Friday, October 11th. But, because of the impending dangerous weather forecasted to be heading for Florida courtesy of Hurricane Milton, the game has been canceled.
It will not be made up, as the teams will be playing one fewer preseason game now as a result. The next time New Orleans will be taking the court will be on Sunday, October 13th on the road against the Miami Heat.
Nothing has been announced yet, but it will be interesting to see if that game is canceled or postponed as well. The Heat’s preseason game set to be played against the Atlanta Hawks on October 10th has been postponed nearly a week; the Southeast Division foes will now play on Wednesday, October 16th instead.
Should the Pelicans’ game against Miami be impacted at all because of Hurricane Milton, their next game is scheduled for Tuesday, October 15th against the Houston Rockets. That was supposed to be the team’s final tune-up before the 2024-25 regular season gets underway.
New Orleans will get started on Wednesday, October 22nd when they host the Chicago Bulls at Smoothie King Center for an 8:00 p.m. ET tip-off.