New Orleans Pelicans Shakeup Roster As Season Opener Grows Near Against Bulls
The New Orleans Pelicans are only one day away from beginning their 2024-25 season.
Before the team begins plays on Wednesday night, the Pelicans front office made a series of roster moves involving the depth of the organization.
On Monday, it was announced that New Orleans is signing former Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. to a two-way NBA deal. The signing was reported by ESPN Senior Insider Shams Charania.
Boston Jr., 22, was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies after playing college ball with the Kentucky Wildcats. The Los Angeles Clippers acquired him in a trade that involved the Pelicans on draft night.
The Georgia native spent three seasons with the Clippers where he played in 105 games for the team. He averaged 6.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and shot 39.6 percent from the field during that span. His best game of his career came in December 2021 where he picked up 27 points in a contest against the Boston Celtics.
The Clippers did not extend him a qualifying offer over the summer, ultimately making him a free agent. He found a spot this offseason with the San Antonio Spurs but was waived over the weekend.
To make room for the Boston Jr. signing, the Pelicans have made the decision to waive forward Malcolm Hill. According to the press release from the team, Hill appeared in 24 career games across two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. Over that span, he averaged 3.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. He saw 9.2 minutes per contest in his short time on the court.
The former Illinois Fighting Illini forward was signed by the Pelicans in late February and played with the organization's G League affiliate, Birmingham Squadron. He averaged 21.9 points per game with the team.
The move was the second change to the organization's future that occurred on Monday, as New Orleans agreed to a four-year, $112 million rookie contract extension with Trey Muphy III.
The Pelicans roster now stands at 17, including three two-way players, including Jamal Cain and Trey Jemison.
New Orleans will tip off their season on Wednesday at the Smoothie King Center against the Chicago Bulls. The game will begin at 8 p.m. ET.