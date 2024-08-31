New Orleans Pelicans Star Given Grim Rookie of the Year Odds in Latest Rankings
The New Orleans Pelicans hope they secured their center of the future after drafting Yves Missi with the 21st overall pick in this year's draft. Missi is a 6-foot-11 freakish athlete from the University of Baylor, who left after his freshman season in Waco. The Cameroonian native is considered a bit of a project in part due to his raw ability and having only played organized basketball for three seasons.
DraftKings released their odds for NBA Rookie of the Year, and Missi currently ranks with the 21st best odds to win the prestigious award. The Baylor standout has a +10,000 chance to capture the franchise's first ROY award since Chris Paul won it in 2006. Memphis Grizzlies rookie big man Zach Edey leads the way at +600, followed by Houston Rockets' guard Reed Sheppard at +700.
Both players had an excellent showing during this year's Summer League, while Missi struggled at times to get acclimated.
The Pelicans first-round pick missed a game because of back soreness and in the four other appearances averaged 8 points and 4.6 rebounds on 46% shooting. Missi did flash signs of why New Orleans is excited about what the future may hold for him.
New Orleans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin told reporters on draft night just how bright the future can be for Missi.
"I think the defensive versatility of Yves is something we're really excited about", Griffin explained. "He's a player we're really excited about not just in terms of upside, but also in terms of character....The speed in which he picks up new information is exciting."
How quickly Missi picks up that information will determine how quickly he can have an impact on the floor. One of the main questions heading into this season is how the Pelicans manage the center position. New Orleans lost a ton of depth with the departures of Jonas Valanciunas, Larry Nance, Jr., and Cody Zeller this summer.
New Orleans signed veteran Daniel Theis, an undersized 6-foot-8 big man, and the Pelicans expect to use star Zion Williamson at center some this season, something they experimented with last year with success in spots. The team produced a +3.6 rating with Williamson at the five, although it was for less than 300 total minutes.
The key is for Missi to get reps, whether with the Pelicans or the team's G League affiliate Birmingham Squadron. Skill-wise, he possesses the speed and athleticism to be a defensive disruptor and an elite rim-runner to the basket. That's something this team hasn't had at center for quite some time. Missi may not be ready this year to win ROY, but New Orleans hopes he's the anchor in the middle for years to come.