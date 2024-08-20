New Orleans Pelicans Star Gives Highest Praise to Team's New Acquisition
The New Orleans Pelicans have internal optimism heading into the upcoming season. Coming off the heels of a 49-win season and another playoff appearance, the team made a splash trade this summer in acquiring All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. New Orleans made the deal without having to move any of their core pieces of talent.
Recently, star forward Zion Williamson hosted a basketball camp at his high school in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Williamson held a brief question-and-answer session, and the topic of Murray's arrival in New Orleans came up. He had a quick and powerful answer to how he felt about the former All-Star guard joining the Pelicans.
"Real Killa," Williamson said.
In basketball terms, that is an extreme compliment from one hooper to another. Murray has proven his claim to be a "real killa" in this league. The Seattle, Washington native enjoyed the best scoring season of his career last year. He scored 22.5 points and made more than 200 three-pointers for the Atlanta Hawks.
Murray also made three buzzer-beating shots to win games last season. That is one area the Pelicans will look to him to be a difference-maker. New Orleans went 0-24 last season when trailing after three quarters, becoming the first team in NBA history to have a winning record under those circumstances.
Murray was third in the NBA in clutch scoring among players who played at least 40 clutch games last season. Meanwhile, the Pelicans ranked second-to-last in free throw percentage, No. 24 in turnovers, and No. 28 in points scored during the clutch. With Murray running the show late in games, New Orleans should be able to execute better down the stretch.
He also can contribute on the defensive end of the floor. Murray was the NBA steals leader in 2022 and made the All-Defensive Second Team that same season. Paired with Herb Jones, the Pelicans will tout one of the best defensive backcourts in the league next season.
Murray and Williamson look to build a relationship off the floor before building continuity on the floor. Zion was the only Pelicans player to attend Murray's introductory press conference in New Orleans. Murray acknowledged that he's here to push Williamson and the rest of his Pelicans teammates.
I told him I'm going to push him (Williamson)," Murray continued. "If I see something I think he can be better at, if he sees something to me, we're going to be open to that. ... I'm excited to push him to the next level because there are a bunch of levels he can reach."
For the Pelicans to reach the next level, Murray and the entire team need to be on the same page. New Orleans has the talent on the roster, but there are question marks surrounding Brandon Ingram and the center position. Murray will need to be that 'real killa' for the Pelicans to contend in the loaded Western Conference this season.