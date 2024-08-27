New Orleans Pelicans Star High on List of Best Forwards in the NBA
Few players have garnered as much hype surrounding them as New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has. From high school to Duke, and finally being drafted No. 1 overall in 2019, Williamson has had a spotlight on him that few have experienced. While the former Duke star has made two All-Star selections in his five years in the league, injuries have marred the talent he has to take him to the next level.
Still, Williamson is highly regarded around the league for his dominance when he is on the court. HoopsHype writer Frank Urbina revealed his top power forwards in the NBA, and Williamson appeared at No. 2 on the list.
It comes as no surprise that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo stands atop the list. The Greek-born megastar is a 2-time MVP, NBA champion, and NBA Finals MVP, so, understandably, he heads up the list.
Williamson, on the other hand, has never appeared in a playoff game in his career, but the impact he has when on the court is as dominant as anyone in the league. Urbina thinks this upcoming season could be the best yet for the South Carolina native.
"The excitement is starting to build about what 2024-25 could look like for the two-time All-Star. The way Williamson ended his 2023-24 season, with arguably the best performance of his career in the Play-In Game against the Los Angeles Lakers, also leads us to believe this campaign coming up could be the best of Williamson’s career."
The Play-In game Urbina references was a masterclass of power and athleticism from the 24-year-old, who scored a game-high 40 points against LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers. Unfortunately, for him and the Pelicans, he injured his hamstring late in the fourth quarter and his season was done, despite the fact New Orleans made the playoffs for the second time in three years. Without their best player, New Orleans was quickly swept in the first round of the playoffs by the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.
Williamson averaged nearly 23 points per game last season on 57% shooting from the field. He played in a career-high 70 games, but his season was again cut short due to injuries. Every year the Pelicans star has played resulted in him not being able to finish the season because of an injury.
This summer he's looking to change the narrative about his career and his ability to stay healthy. Williamson is reportedly under his college playing weight and wants to lose more before the season starts. The only chance for the Pelicans to compete in the loaded Western Conference is with a healthy Williamson. New Orleans has the talent on paper, but it starts and ends with No. 1 being on the floor when it matters the most.