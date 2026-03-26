Pelicans vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 26

Even though they’re out of the play-in race in the Western Conference, the New Orleans Pelicans have played hard down the stretch of the regular season, covering the spread in a loss to New York on Tuesday.

Zion Williamson and the Pels are the No. 11 seed in the West, and they’ve posted a winning record (6-4) over their last 10 games. During that 10-game stretch, the Pelicans are 11th in the NBA in net rating.

So, can they play spoiler against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday?

Detroit is playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing in overtime against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Still, the Pistons have won three of their four games since Cade Cunningham (collapsed lung) went down, keeping them in the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference.

They’re set as 4.5-point favorites at home on Thursday, but should bettors be cautious about laying the points with the Pelicans still trying to win?

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop pick and a prediction for this game on Thursday night.

Pelicans vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pelicans +4.5 (-108)

Pistons -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Pelicans: +164

Pistons: -198

Total

226.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Pelicans vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 26

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Pelicans record: 25-48

Pistons record: 52-20

Pelicans vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Pelicans Injury Report

Trey Murphy III – questionable

Dejounte Murray – questionable

Trey Alexander – out

Hunter Dickinson – out

Josh Oduro – out

Bryce McGowens – out

Pistons Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Pelicans vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets

Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Daniss Jenkins OVER 17.5 Points (-114)

In today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting , I shared why Jenkins is a great prop target after taking on an expanded role with Cunningham out:

Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins has jumped into the starting lineup over the last four games with Cade Cunningham (collapsed lung) sidelined, and he’s immediately made an impact as a scorer.

The young guard has scored nine, 22, 30 and 19 points in four games without Cunnigham, taking at least 12 shots in every game. In the nine-point game, he still got up 16 shots (3-for-16), a sign that J.B. Bickerstaff has empowered him to lead this offense.

Jenkins is having a breakout season, going from a two-way player to a key part of the Detroit rotation.

I like him in this matchup with the Pelicans, who are allowing over 25 points per game to opposing point guards this season. Jenkins has played over 38 minutes in three games in a row, giving him a really solid floor in any prop on Thursday.

Pelicans vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA best bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the Pelicans to cover on the road:

The Pelicans are playing some really solid basketball over their last 10 games, going 6-4 straight up while ranking 11th in the league in net rating.

That has helped the Pels move to 15-15 against the spread as road underdogs, and they covered against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Now, New Orleans takes on a short-handed Detroit team that doesn’t have All-Star Cade Cunningham (collapsed lung) on the second night of a back-to-back. The Pistons lost in overtime as 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, and I’m not buying them at this number on Thursday without their offensive engine.

Detroit is just 13-18 against the spread when favored at home this season, and it’s just two spots ahead of the Pelicans in net rating over its last 15 games (eight vs. 10th).

There is an injury concern for New Orleans with Trey Murphy III and Dejounte Murray questionable, but if they play, the Pels could be live to pull off an upset on Thursday.

Pick: Pelicans +4.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.