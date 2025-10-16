New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans will conclude their four-game preseason series with a road contest against the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. The Pelicans got off to an early start in the preseason, heading down to Australia to play a pair of preseason games there before returning for two road games to finish things out.
A lot of hype has been brewing around the Pelicans, despite the low expectations experts are placing on them for the upcoming season. However, for the Magic, expectations are high with a pair of All-NBA caliber players and a new star guard in Desmond Bane. Thursday night, the two sides get an opportunity to measure up against each other before the 2025-26 season.
Who's In?
Looking at the Pelicans, there aren't any players who were inactive against the Houston Rockets in their last preseason game that appear on track to return for Thursday night's contest. Guard Dejounte Murray still has a way to go, while Derik Queen's status has not been revealed up to this point, but likely to be sidelined.
As for the Magic, they had 17 players appear in their most recent preseason game against the Miami Heat, so no status changes there for inactives being upgraded to active.
Who's Out?
For Pelicans inactives, that list is headlined by Kevon Looney, as the three-time NBA Champion from the Golden State Warriors was diagnosed with a sprain in his left knee on Wednesday that will keep him sidelined for Thursday's contest. The re-evaluation period for him is set for 2-3 weeks, opening up an even bigger opportunity for second-year center Yves Missi.
As mentioned previously, Dejounte Murray remains sidelined for the Pelicans as he deals with an Achilles injury that could keep him out until the start of 2026. The former All-Star was acquired by New Orleans in the 2024 offseason and has played just 31 games since. Rookie Derik Queen also appears to be sidelined still after his offseason surgery.
For the Magic, it appears as though the team won't rest key players and instead use the game to iron things out before the start of the season. However, guard Jalen Suggs and center Moe Wagner will both be inactive for the Magic. Suggs is expected to suit up and warm up with the team, per the Orlando Magic Daily, but will not play in the game.
Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST in Orlando.