Jordan Poole Isn't The Only Pelican Who May Have Played His Final Game in New Orleans

When the New Orleans Pelicans signed veteran center Kevon Looney to a two-year deal in the offseason, the vision was clear: to place a veteran, defensive-minded big man next to Zion Williamson in the lineup who can have a positive effect on and off the court. With the regular season coming to a close, Looney's future in New Orleans seems murkier than ever.

Looney has not played since February 11th, with the 37-year-old DeAndre Jordan getting more minutes than him recently. There is a good chance he will suffer the same fate as his former Warriors teammate, Jordan Poole, who has been a healthy scratch in 16 of the Pelicans' last 21 games.

The former UCLA standout spent 10 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, winning three NBA titles, and being a consummate professional with his work ethic and availability. Pelicans’ Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars praised the signing during the summer, stating the value guys like Looney bring to the table.

“Kevon Looney is an elite professional with a proven championship pedigree,” Dumars said. “He is a warrior in the trenches and brings an incredible work ethic along with invaluable experience, toughness, and selfless leadership to our locker room. His commitment to doing the little things that win games embodies our team values, and we’re excited to welcome him to New Orleans.”

Kevon Looney on why he joined New Orleans pic.twitter.com/DTdJvtWgE6 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 23, 2025

Kevon Looney Is Unlikely to Be Retained by Pelicans for Next Season

That has not correlated with consistent playing time with the Pelicans. Looney has appeared in 18 games this season, starting in just six of them, while averaging 2.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks in about 14 minutes per contest.

Conversely, his teammate Jordan, who is seven years his senior, has also started six games this season, averaging 4.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 16.3 minutes per game.

It seems clear, with the Pelicans’ crowded frontcourt that includes Williamson, rookie Derik Queen, Yves Missi, and Karlo Matkovic, that Looney is the odd man out in New Orleans. The team has an option on his contract for next season for $8 million, which the Pelicans are likely to pass on to maintain some financial flexibility in the future. New Orleans has never paid into the luxury tax in its history, so cost savings have always been prioritized.

The Pelicans had a chance to waive Looney and allow him to join a contending team before the playoffs, but the buyout deadline to be playoff eligible ended on March 1st. Reportedly, the Houston Rockets were interested in his services after they lost center Steven Adams to a season-ending ankle injury that required surgery, but New Orleans didn’t waive the 30-year-old.

While technically they could still do so before the end of the season, he would no longer be eligible to play in the playoffs if he signed with a contending team. A similar situation ended his tenure with the Golden State Warriors last season, when the veteran fell out of the rotation. Looney expressed his frustration with his limited role on a Warriors podcast last summer.

“I guess,” Looney said when The Atlectic’s Marcus Thompson II asked him if riding the bench was the final straw for him. “I wouldn’t say it like that, but it was anybody but me it seemed like at this point. It wasn’t one moment. Even this year, probably the playoffs. We going up against Steven Adams. This is what I do. They’re not really giving me the chance to really let me do what I do.”

Kevon Looney, 3x NBA Champ with the Warriors, honored before tonight’s game 🫡👏 pic.twitter.com/9jVTprbLNs — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 30, 2025

“It’s like, ‘All right, y’all don’t trust me? I thought y’all trusted me.’ They put me at the end in Game 7, it’s like why’d we have to wait for that point?” By that point, Looney’s days were numbered in Golden State, and they appear to also be in New Orleans. His impact has never been measured by the box score, but by his leadership, availability, and work ethic. It appears those things will be sought after by another team other than the Pelicans next season.