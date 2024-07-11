New Orleans Pelicans Wanted To Sign This Coveted Free Agent
The New Orleans Pelicans have had an interesting NBA offseason so far. Being able to acquire star guard Dejounte Murray was an amazing opportunity that they capitalized on.
It has come out that the Pelicans wanted to make a move in NBA free agency, but the player they were interested in ended up signing elsewhere.
According to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, New Orleans was interested in free agent guard Malik Beasley. However, he ended up landing a contract with the Detroit Pistons.
Beasley would have been a solid pickup for the Pelicans from a depth perspective. He would have provided three-point shooting and scoring. His defense is also underrated.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Milwaukee Bucks, Beasley ended up having a very good all-around season. He averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. In addition to those averages, he shot 44.3 percent from the floor and knocked down 41.3 percent of his three-point attempts.
At 27 years old, Beasley has become a key role player in the NBA. He will be a big part of the Pistons' hopes of turning things around and getting back into playoff contention.
Looking at the current situation for New Orleans, they still could use another move or two.
Brandon Ingram is still in town and there have been reports that he could end up signing an extension to remain with the team. The center position is a major weakness and the Pelicans will need to address the need.
From a depth perspective, New Orleans could use more shooting. Beasley would have provided that, but there are still a few free agents that could be intriguing additions as well.
Among those potential targets are Gary Trent Jr., Luke Kennard, Seth Curry, and Evan Fournier. If the Pelicans want to make a move to add more back-court depth, there are still quality options to choose from.
All of that being said, New Orleans is looking the part of a potential sleeper contender for this season. If Zion Williamson can stay healthy and play up to his potential, they should be a playoff team.
Assuming Murray, C.J. McCollum, Ingram, and Williamson can buy in and co-exist, the sky is the limit for the Pelicans. There are major reasons for fans to get excited about the new-look team.