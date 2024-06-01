New Orleans Pelicans Will Defer Their Final First-Round Pick From The Los Angeles Lakers, Use Next Year's NBA Draft
According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski, the New Orleans Pelicans will forgo the 2024 first-round pick owed to them from the Los Angeles Lakers. The Pelicans front office officially notified the NBA and Lakers.
Instead, they will use the 2025 first-round pick that was part of the Anthony Davis trade package, which included three first-round selections. The Pelicans have already used two first-round picks since the trade and received Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and Brandon Ingram.
The NBA league office granted New Orleans a deadline of Saturday, June 1, at 11:59 PM EDT to decide on this year's first-round option from the Lakers. The decision could be an element of the Pelicans' strategic moves and may involve packaging a deal involving a star player(s).
New Orleans must decide whether to retain star forward Brandon Ingram, who may want a max contract extension, and/or re-sign center Jonas Valanciunas. If the organization takes neither action, the focus turns to acquiring a center and consistent scorer via trade or in the upcoming draft.
Reports suggest that the Pelicans are considering a workout with two-time national college player of the year and Purdue center Zach Edey. There's also a rumor of a potential trade for Atlanta guard Trae Young, a move that could significantly enhance the team's playmaking and scoring talent.
Other top-rated centers in the draft New Orleans could consider are Alex Sarr (France), Donovan Clingan (UConn), Kyle Filipowski (Duke), Yves Missi (Baylor), and Kel'el Ware (Indiana)
At this month's 2024 NBA Draft in New York City, the New Orleans Pelicans will have the 21st selection, while the Los Angeles Lakers will have the 17th pick.