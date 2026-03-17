It's Time the Pelicans Integrate Micah Peavy Back Into the Rotation

The New Orleans Pelicans have 14 games remaining in the regular season before heading into the offseason to reevaluate a path of respectability in the Western Conference. With the team already out of the mix for any playoff aspirations and NBA Draft positioning, and their pick going to the Atlanta Hawks, the Pelicans should use these final games to evaluate players and determine their long-term fit.

One of those players is rookie forward Micah Peavy, who has fallen off in the rotation over the last few weeks.

New Orleans drafted the former Georgetown Hoya forward with the No. 40 overall pick in last year’s draft. Peavy led the Big East in steals in his final season at Georgetown and, with his 6-foot-7 frame, was seen as the prototypical switchable defender in the NBA. The former second-round pick received some extensive playing time in November, when injuries to Herb Jones and Dejounte Murray’s ruptured Achilles tendon from last season allowed Peavy a chance to showcase his skills.

During a stretch from the middle of November to late December, he played 13 straight games in which he recorded double-digit minutes. In November, he averaged 17 minutes per game, scoring 5.5 points and grabbing 2.7 rebounds. He recorded a season-high four steals in a 143-130 victory over the Chicago Bulls on November 24th.

Micah Peavy:



🏀 10 PTS (4-6 FG)

🏀 4 REB

🏀 2 STL pic.twitter.com/kK3Q28TqLc — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 22, 2026

Pelicans Would Benefit From Seeing More of Micah Peavy

Lately, Peavy has fallen out of the rotational lineup, last recording double-digit minutes on February 4th against the Milwaukee Bucks. Part of the reason is the return of Dejounte Murray, who the Pelicans want to showcase his health for the remainder of the season, and Herb Jones' continued availability late in the year. However, with the Pelicans far from the playoff race, investing time in their youth is the prudent choice for the rest of the season.

During the trade deadline, rumors were that multiple contending teams had their eyes on Herb Jones, with speculation that the Pelicans were seeking at least a first-round pick for the former Alabama standout. With the Pelicans not having a first-round pick in the draft, if they were to shop Jones this offseason, it would behoove them to see if a cheaper financial alternative to Jones exists in Peavy.

A major knock on Peavy is his inability to consistently knock down shots from beyond the arc, preventing him from being the quintessential 3&D wing. For the season, he’s shooting just 23.3% from the three-point line. Similarly, Jones is struggling from deep, averaging 29% from three after shooting a career-high 41% two seasons ago.

Jones signed a three-year extension with the Pelicans last offseason, securing the forward in New Orleans through the 2028-2029 NBA season. If trade talks re-ignite in the offseason for Jones and the team seriously considers moving on from him, at least they would have adequate tape to understand Peavy’s position relative to replacing him. The Pelicans have essentially sidelined Jordan Poole for the rest of the year, so there are minutes to be found on the court for Peavy.

Micah Peavy THREE 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/hWyls3GITO — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 3, 2025

The coaching staff specifically mentioned Peavy as a player who “was not flying under the radar” during training camp, with his effort and intensity evident on the court daily. The only way to help hone his offensive game is with rhythm and repetition during gameplay. New Orleans doesn’t need Peavy to be a dynamic scorer, but a reliable shooter is a must on this team for future success.

Allowing him to showcase his skills more consistently will give him the confidence to develop a broader skill set. He averaged 3.6 assists per game in his final season at Georgetown, making his playmaking skills an underrated asset the Pelicans could benefit from.

Yes, this season is lost for the Pelicans, but the remaining games should be used as a focus for young players to improve and showcase their skills toward future benefits in New Orleans.