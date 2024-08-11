New Orleans Pelicans Youngster Named 'Best Kept Secret'
The New Orleans Pelicans were one of the youngest teams in the NBA during the 2023-24 season. Coming in at No. 9, they had an average age of 25.7 years old.
That is going to rise a little bit during the 2024-25 campaign. 2022 first-round pick Dyson Daniels, who turned only 21 years old in March, was traded to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the Dejounte Murray blockbuster.
Despite losing Daniels, the Pelicans did add another intriguing youngster in Yves Missi with their first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft. This is a roster that is loaded with high-upside young talent, led by former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson.
Missi and Williamson are two of seven players on the roster who have been born in 2000 or later. There are plenty of young players to get excited about, but one sticks out among his peers; Jordan Hawkins.
A first-round pick in the 2023 NBA draft out of Connecticut, Hawkins was selected by Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report as New Orleans's best-kept secret heading into the 2024-25 season.
“Jordan Hawkins lived up to his billing as perhaps the best movement shooter in the 2023 draft class, darting around picks, finding space and drilling triples from all angles with his quick-trigger release. The New Orleans Pelicans wisely ran sets just to get him open, and Hawkins also showed a facility as a screener for others,” Hughes wrote.
Shooting is the No. 1 skill that Hawkins brings to the table currently. We learned that the hard way with how he performed during the NBA 2K25 Summer League 2024 in Las Vegas.
The Pelicans looked to expand Hawkins’ responsibility on the court, putting the ball in his hands more as a lead ball-handler and facilitator. The results were disastrous, as Hawkins had more turnovers than baskets in Las Vegas.
His star has faded a little bit in the opinion of some fans, but Hawkins is someone that cannot be given up on. There is unlocked potential, as his strengths should be taken advantage of with the currently constructed roster.
“Hawkins is the type of offensive talent around which some teams build their entire schemes. Get ready for him to show out when his minutes climb from last year's paltry 17.3 per game,” wrote Hughes.
The easiest way to open up minutes for Hawkins and fellow breakout candidate Trey Murphy is to find a team that will trade for Brandon Ingram. Moving Ingram would balance out the team’s roster, opening up minutes for the young guys to show their talents in an expanded role.