New Orleans Pelicans Need to Show More Patience with Recent First-Rounder
The 2024 NBA 2K25 Summer League was not good for the New Orleans Pelicans. They were one of three teams who failed to win a game in Las Vegas as they struggled in virtually every facet on the court.
One player who came under the most scrutiny was Jordan Hawkins.
A first-round pick at No. 14 overall in the 2023 NBA draft out of Connecticut, Hawkins struggled during his first season as a pro.
When March rolled around and the Pelicans were preparing for the NBA Playoffs, his role was diminished. He wasn’t part of their rotation the last few weeks of the year and didn’t get off the bench much in the postseason either.
Adjusting to the NBA from the college ranks isn’t easy. It takes some players longer than others, but there was still plenty of optimism surrounding the UConn product heading into his first full NBA offseason.
But, some of the luster has worn off because of his struggles in Summer League.
Hawkins did not play well, as he recorded more turnovers (19) than shots made (18).
There are some people who believe New Orleans is better off moving on from their 2023 first-round pick after seeing that performance, but just looking at the box score doesn’t tell the whole story.
In Las Vegas, teams are experimenting to see what guys can handle. Roles are expanded so the coaching staff can pinpoint what areas of weakness needs to be developed. These are exhibition games after all and don’t count for anything.
That is what the Pelicans did with Hawkins.
They put the ball in his hands more, seeing what he could do as the lead guard. It was an experiment that went poorly and isn’t something Willie Green is going to turn to when games start to count.
But, it was a necessary exercise to see what else Hawkins could handle at this stage of his career. Right now, the team will be better off leaning into his strengths as a shooter and shot creator off the move.
New Orleans doesn’t need Hawkins to play heavy minutes currently with their roster constructions. He just needs to fill a specific role, and do that well, as a back end of the rotation player.
Simplifying his tasks on the court should lead to better results. He showcased during his rookie season that he can shoot the ball, knocking down 36.6 percent of his 3-point attempts. Per 36 minutes, Hawkins was averaging 9.2 3-point attempts per game.
That kind of volume is something that the Pelicans need more of during the 2024-25 season. If Brandon Ingram is traded, there will be extra minutes available on the wing behind Trey Murphy and Herb Jones.
Hawkins’ 2024 Summer League session was a poor one, but still useful in the grand scheme of things.
Green and his staff know what they need to work on with the UConn product and what to realistically expect from him heading into his second season in the NBA.