New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson Could Crash MVP Race This Year
There is some optimism surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans heading into the 2024-25 NBA regular season.
A big reason for that is their star, Zion Williamson.
The No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has struggled mightily with his health as a pro. He has missed double-digit games in every season of his career, including the entire 2021-22 campaign with a foot injury. Twice, he didn’t even reach the 30-game plateau.
But, he may have turned a corner with his health last season.
An injury cost him the 2024 NBA Playoffs, as the Pelicans were swept in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder as he was injured in the NBA Play-In Tournament against the Los Angeles Lakers. But, Williamson appeared in a career-high 70 regular season games.
This summer, he continued transforming his body, as he got into the best shape of his life. He took his diet and conditioning seriously, which should benefit him on the court.
Availability is the best ability and the former Duke product is hoping that he can achieve that for a second straight year. Should that happen, he will once again grab the attention of the basketball world.
Over at Bleacher Report, Zach Buckley shared some surprises that could occur during the upcoming campaign. One of them involved the New Orleans star and Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies electrifying point guard who was selected No. 2 behind Williamson.
Both have shown incredible flashes on the court but have had issues remaining available to play. 2024-25 is when it will click and they will garner MVP consideration.
“...Few moments from the 2023-24 season felt more meaningful than Morant's electric return (a 34-point, eight-assist masterpiece punctuated by a game-winner) or Williamson's dominant showing in the play-in tournament (40 points, 11 rebounds, five assists) before a hamstring strain forced him off the floor.
If their disappearing acts are behind them, then superstardom could be ahead. If the only thing we're discussing about them this season is basketball, we'll all be talking about brilliance. There's a universe in which both are steering their squads to top-four finishes in the West and generating MVP voting support along the way,” Buckley wrote.
The Grizzlies saw their hype train be derailed with Morant running into off-the-court issues. He played in only nine games last season and 67 is his high.
Memphis has gotten near the top of the Western Conference already; the Pelicans are hoping their star can help them achieve that this season.
A healthy year from Williamson, who is surrounded by more floor spacing than he ever has been in his career, could be enough to propel the team out of the Play-In Tournament. If that happens, he will receive consideration for end-of-season awards.