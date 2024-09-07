New Orleans Star Disappointingly Absent From Team's Voluntary Minicamp
Looking to build chemistry, cohesion and camaraderie for the upcoming NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans held a voluntary minicamp in California last week.
Unfortunately, not everyone participated.
It is understandable why veteran Daniel Theis was absent. After participating in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games representing Germany, he opted to take some time off.
Disappointingly, though, Brandon Ingram was the only other player not to partake in at least part of the minicamp.
Zion Williamson wasn’t there for the entire time as he had a Jordan Brand event in China, but that was an expected absence.
Ingram’s absence is one that surprised a lot of people as, according to William Guillory of The Athletic, a minicamp like this is something he has helped organize.
The uncertainty of his future with the Pelicans likely played a part in him skipping the event, despite the team being under the impression he would be attending. Since he didn’t show, that brings up more questions about what will happen in the coming weeks.
This is a standoff that could get ugly.
Ingram is seeking a max long-term extension. That is not something he will be receiving from the team, as they are already pushing the luxury tax with the newly acquired Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum and Williamson being locked into long-term deals.
On top of that, the team is looking to work out something long-term with emerging wing Trey Murphy. He plays the same position as Ingram and it would seem New Orleans is going to prioritize keeping him over Ingram.
In an ideal world, the Pelicans would be able to flip Ingram for some help in the middle. Reinforcements at center is the team’s biggest need and moving their All-Star would alleviate the logjam on the wing.
Of course, trading him is easier said than done.
His market is virtually nonexistent because he isn’t viewed very highly around the NBA. He has made the All-Star team, but franchises are hesitant to pay him in the same way no one wants Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls.
While the Duke product may not be happy to be lumped into a group of high-level scorers who don’t impact winning at a high level, that is the current situation.
Given how strong the 2025 NBA draft class looks to be, lottery teams don’t want to miss out on a generational player because they acquired Ingram who helped them win a few too many games.
It is a tough spot for both parties to be in, but it looks like this is a relationship that will continue into the 2024-25 regular season with no clear end in sight.