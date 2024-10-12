New Orleans Top Breakout Prospect Ranked in Bottom Third of the NBA
The New Orleans Pelicans have a good mix of established players and emerging veterans on their roster.
If a few of their question marks can be answered early in the season, they have a chance to compete for homecourt advantage in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. This is a talented team, as head coach Willie Green has seven players who can make a strong case to start and solid depth across the board.
The only true question mark that remains unanswered is what they will do at the center spot.
Daniel Theis was in the starting lineup in the preseason opener and will likely play a 15-18-minute role in the regular season. Someone has to soak up minutes in the frontcourt; it cannot be Zion Williamson and Herbert Jones, who will reportedly fill the role in the starting lineup, all season.
Rookie Yves Missi’s development will be something to keep an eye on as he could be a breakout candidate later in the season.
But, heading into the campaign, that title has been bestowed upon Jordan Hawkins. The 2023 first-round pick out of UConn has been named the team’s top breakout prospect for the year.
How does he rank amongst his peers? Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report has Hawkins in the bottom third of the league, coming in at No. 21.
“Hawkins earned significant opportunity as a rookie, playing 17.3 minutes a game in 67 appearances. With more experience, he hopes to improve upon his 36.6 percent from three-point range.
One concern is that Hawkins didn't have a strong summer league in July. Perhaps he's better as a floor spacer in a system with established players. Teammates Jose Alvarado, Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy III have already earned veteran status,” the NBA expert wrote.
There is too much stock being put into how Hawkins performed in Las Vegas in July. The team wanted to see what he could handle in an expanded role he was unfamiliar with playing point guard.
Results were not positive, but it was better to learn that in a summer exhibition than in games that count in the regular season. His skill set is one that the team can benefit from as he is a good 3-point shooter and microwave scorer on the second unit playing off of talented teammates.
It is a role that Trey Murphy has played well in previous seasons and is ready to graduate from. Hawkins should have a regular role in the team’s rotation and if featured correctly, will thrive.