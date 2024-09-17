Outspoken Former NBA Player Ranks New Orleans Pelicans Forward High On His List
Patrick Beverley is not one to mince words when he speaks. The former 12-year veteran made an NBA career with his fearless, brash play on the court and a unique outspokenness with a microphone in his face. Beverley hosts the Pat Bev Podcast and the subject of the Top 5 Power Forwards in the NBA came up. He included New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson on his list.
"Karl-Anthony Towns, Zion (Williamson), Jaren Jackson, Jr., Lauri Markkanen, and Draymond Green. That's my list."
Beverley acknowledged that the traditional power forward is becoming extinct, with guys like Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama as hybrid players who can play on the perimeter. Williamson certainly fits the bill as a low-post player.
The two-time All-Star ranked second in the league last season in rim shot-making by BBall Index. The stats traced all players who played a minimum of 1000 minutes, looking at the volume of shots taken close to the rim and factoring in the results of those shots. Williamson attempted just 18 three-pointers last season.
New Orleans needs him to dominate the paint this upcoming because the team lacks size in the interior. The Pelicans traded away Jonas Valanciunas, Larry Nance, Jr., and Cody Zeller in separate trades this offseason. That leaves the team thin upfront and with not many options to fill the void.
The Pelicans drafted Yves Missi in the first round of this year's draft. The young Cameroonian native spent one season at Baylor, flashing signs of his athleticism and raw talent. Missi has only played three years of organized basketball, leaving his learning curve steep to acclimate to the professional game.
New Orleans also signed veteran Daniel Theis to a one-year deal this summer. The former undrafted center figures to get plenty of time at the five position, though Theis is undersized at 6-foot-8. This smaller approach is a part of the Pelicans' new vision to play smaller and faster as highlighted by executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin this summer.
The Pelicans expect to use star Zion Williamson at center some this season, something they experimented with last year with success in spots. The team produced a +3.6 rating with Williamson at the five, although it was for less than 300 total minutes.
Williamson averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and five assists in 70 regular season games. Both the assists and games played were a career-high for the Pelicans star. Health is always an issue for the former Duke standout, but a healthy Williamson is among the best players in the NBA.