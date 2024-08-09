Pelicans Announce Key Upcoming Dates For Training Camp, Media Day
The New Orleans Pelicans announced some important upcoming dates on Thursday. The team revealed that their annual Media Day will be held on Monday, September 30 at the Smoothie King Center. Media Day marks an exciting time for fans because it's the first time all the players publicly reunite for the upcoming season.
There are plenty of storylines surrounding the Pelicans this summer that many are interested in seeing play out throughout the season. Will Brandon Ingram's contract extension be a distraction during the season? How will the Pelicans incorporate Dejounte Murray into the offense? What will Coach Green's preferred closing five in clutch time look like? Media Day is a precursor to asking some of these questions directly to the team.
New Orleans also announced their training camp schedule ahead of their preseason opener on October 7th. The Pelicans will hold training camp October 1-6, but not in New Orleans. Renovations will be completed on the team's practice facility in Metairie, leaving the Pelicans to travel to Nashville to hold practice. Training camp practices will occur at the Crockett Center for Athletic Excellence at Belmont University.
Pelicans Executive President of Basketball Operations David Griffin is pleased the team has a suitable place to practice. “We are extremely appreciative of Athletic Director Scott Corley, Head Coach Casey Alexander, and the Belmont Bruins basketball program for opening their facilities to our team,” Griffin said. “We are excited to hold a competitive week of training camp practices and team activities in Nashville.”
New Orleans was at the Crockett Center for 2021 for volunteer team activities when Hurricane Ida was barreling down on the Louisiana coast. Now the team will spend about a week there preparing and getting their offensive and defensive philosophies intact.
October 7th is the only preseason game held in New Orleans this year. Orlando Magic heads to town for an afternoon game at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans then hit the road for a rematch against the Magic and then travel to Miami to face the Heat. New Orleans ends their preseason in Texas, with a matchup against the Houston Rockets.