What to Expect from Dejounte Murray After His Return to Action

26 games are remaining in the New Orleans Pelicans' season, and there seems to be little to look forward to for fans. New Orleans is 15-41 on the year, near the very bottom of the Western Conference standings. One slight reason for possible optimism is the return of guard Dejounte Murray to the team before the end of the year.

Murray has not played since rupturing his Achilles tendon in January 2025, which capped off a disappointing first year in New Orleans. The Pelicans acquired the former first-round pick before the start of last season in exchange for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, Jr., E.J. Liddell, and two future first-round picks. The acquisition seemed logical, pairing his playmaking ability with the talents of Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III.

A closer



An All-Star



An all-defensive performer



David Griffin on what the #Pelicans are getting with Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/ccEo3KgtVH — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 9, 2024

Dejounte Murray Will Likely Come Off the Bench in Pelicans Return

Before his Achilles injury, Murray averaged 17.5 points, 7.4 assists, 6.5 rebounds, and two steals per game. Those numbers would lead the team in assists and steals this year, and be good enough for second in rebounds. Any return close to these numbers is a net positive for a Pelicans team that struggles in multiple areas on a nightly basis. There is an incentive for both parties to hope Murray has a strong finish to the season.

Reports surfaced that the Pelicans were looking to shop the former Seattle native before the trade deadline. Murray is making north of $30 million next season, with a player option the year after. There was little to no market for a player coming off a major injury without seeing how he has recovered on the court. Murray’s explosiveness and playmaking need to be showcased for the remainder of the season to boost his value before the offseason. If he returns successfully, a franchise could take the opportunity to improve its team with his dual-skill ability.

Murray recently returned to practice and posted on social media that he’ll be back soon. That return would most likely come off the bench to help reacclimate himself to game speed and pave the way for the continued development of rookie Jeremiah Fears. New Orleans needs Murray’s skill set in shot creation and in creating pick-and-roll opportunities with Zion Williamson and Derik Queen. Murray's impact could also be helped on the defensive end. New Orleans has one of the worst defensive ratings in the league, and Murray was customarily great at both on-ball and off-ball defense.

When that actual return occurs remains to be seen, but it usually happens after long absences during home games. The Pelicans have three home games after the All-Star break before a long six-game road trip ending in the second week of March. It's unlikely Murray returns on the road, which could point to a return either March 8th or 11th at the Smoothie King Center. Expect Murray to start slow after missing more than a year with his Achilles injury.

Joe Dumars said Dejounte Murray called him asking for Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen's phone numbers



"This is a guy that's all in" pic.twitter.com/AbAs1f5O62 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) June 26, 2025

Predicting Dejounte Murray's Stat Line for the Season

The Pelicans traded backup point guard Jose Alvarado to the New York Knicks at the deadline, so New Orleans is looking for some stability on the second unit. Guard Jordan Poole continues to be out of the rotation for his inconsistent play, so Murray’s return could help boost the second unit. Odds are the dynamic two-way player has a modest return to play, averaging around 9 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists as he gets his feet back under him.

His return should not only help him but also provide some guidance for the rookie Fears to close out the season strong. Murray’s future in New Orleans most likely depends on this final stretch of games, which will help the Pelicans determine what moves they plan to make to improve in the future and forget this disastrous season.

