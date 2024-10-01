Pelicans Star Zion Williamson Relishes In A Quiet Offseason For The First Time
Almost 20 minutes into the Media Day session for the New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson's name came up. That definitely would not be the case in past press conferences, but this offseason has been one of the quietest on record for the Pelicans star. Zion is happy he could finally focus on just basketball this summer.
"It was a breath of fresh air to experience a summer like that. To be able to really lock in on basketball, really break down film... Working smarter was the main goal for the season".
Over the past few seasons, Williamson has dealt with countless questions about his weight, his health, and even the off-the-court drama he experienced last offseason. The former No. 1 overall pick enters this year in the best shape of his NBA career. Reports surfaced that he is under his college playing weight and plans to drop to 272 pounds before the season opener.
Williamson silenced some critics last year after playing a career-high 70 games. However, he injured his hamstring in the Play-In Tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers, preventing him from participating in his first playoff series. The Pelicans star averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and five assists during the regular season.
Zion has also achieved clarity in his mental space along with his physical transformation. Boot Krewe Media's Chris Conner revealed that those in Zion's camp feel this summer is the best he's had in years. "I had a conversation with someone in Zion's camp who mentioned he's not only having his best physical offseason, but his best mental offseason."
The two-time All-Star spent part of his summer traveling with Jordan Brand to Asia to grow the game internationally. Williamson got the opportunity to do some sight-seeing and noted the scenic and peaceful views of the Great Wall of China.
"If I lived here (China), this would definitely be my escape. I would try to come here at least every other day."
Williamson will join the remaining Pelicans players at training camp in preparation for the upcoming season. In a recent interview, the star forward said this year is a 'season of vengeance' for him. A focused and healthy Zion on the court gives the Pelicans their only chance of competing in the Western Conference. New Orleans changed their roster by bringing in former All-Star guard Dejounte Murray from Atlanta to pair Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum with him. The roster is talented, but it begins and ends with Williamson making noise on the court.